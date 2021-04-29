Journal Design (for Chefs)
Hey there – I am looking for a designer who can design a journal for a client of mine. All relevant details listed below - please email sara@fosteratx.com with any questions and potential bids! Thank you.
OVERALL: looking for a designer to design a journal/notebook that is specifically tailored to chefs/cooks/bartenders (the hospitality industry specifically). A place to list out shopping lists, cooking notes – it will also include a small plastic, circle template for drawing mock-ups of plates/dishes.
JOURNAL DETAILS:
- Journal dimensions: 8” x 5”
- 180 pages (no page numbers listed)
- Color of book: black / bound
- Preferred material: leaning towards hardcover but maybe still with a flexible feel. Would also be open to looking into a black linen cover is going the hardback route.
- Design: pretty sleek and direct. title. logo on the back. embossed
- Page color: off white
- Overall layout: (lined on the pages to the left (shopping lists, cooking notes) and dotted on all pages to the right (this is the page for chefs to sketch out their plates)
- How many unique pages vs templated pages (for example, how many pages would ideally have quotes on them as opposed to static pages where they are a repeat of other pages): every 6 pages or so – would love a manta/quote and then a food line illustration every few pages
- What information would you like to include on every templated page? I.e headers/footer / prompts on each page, etc: a quote or mantra or a food/ kitchen basic illustration. line drawing. simple. every other page will have the checklist. alternating pages will be dotted.
- What is your hope for this book? to spread some mindfulness into peoples’ days, in the kitchen, incorporating mental/physical prep into actual kitchen prep time
- Target consumer? chefs, cooks, bartenders, professionals
- Bookmark/tassel - describe how you want this to look: a black ribbon-like tassel with an aluminum straight-lined .25” by 4” ‘ruler’ type element where chefs can measure their drawings
- Is it preferred that there is an envelope in the back of the book? yes, I like the idea of an envelope on the back cover of the book, large enough to hold some notes as well as the small plastic circle template for drawing plates.
- deadline: ideally ready to sell by July 30, final date to sell by would be August 30th