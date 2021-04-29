Journal Design (for Chefs)

Design Brief

Hey there – I am looking for a designer who can design a journal for a client of mine. All relevant details listed below - please email sara@fosteratx.com with any questions and potential bids! Thank you.

OVERALL: looking for a designer to design a journal/notebook that is specifically tailored to chefs/cooks/bartenders (the hospitality industry specifically). A place to list out shopping lists, cooking notes – it will also include a small plastic, circle template for drawing mock-ups of plates/dishes.

JOURNAL DETAILS:

Journal dimensions: 8” x 5”

180 pages (no page numbers listed)

Color of book: black / bound

Preferred material: leaning towards hardcover but maybe still with a flexible feel. Would also be open to looking into a black linen cover is going the hardback route.

Design: p retty sleek and direct. title. logo on the back. embossed

Page color: off white

Overall layout: (lined on the pages to the left (shopping lists, cooking notes) and dotted on all pages to the right (this is the page for chefs to sketch out their plates)

How many unique pages vs templated pages (for example, how many pages would ideally have quotes on them as opposed to static pages where they are a repeat of other pages): every 6 pages or so – would love a manta/quote and then a food line illustration every few pages

What information would you like to include on every templated page? I.e headers/footer / prompts on each page, etc: a quote or mantra or a food/ kitchen basic illustration. line drawing. simple. every other page will have the checklist. alternating pages will be dotted.

What is your hope for this book? t o spread some mindfulness into peoples’ days, in the kitchen, incorporating mental/physical prep into actual kitchen prep time

Target consumer? chefs, cooks, bartenders, professionals

Bookmark/tassel - describe how you want this to look: a black ribbon-like tassel with an aluminum straight-lined .25” by 4” ‘ruler’ type element where chefs can measure their drawings

Is it preferred that there is an envelope in the back of the book? yes, I like the idea of an envelope on the back cover of the book, large enough to hold some notes as well as the small plastic circle template for drawing plates.

deadline: ideally ready to sell by July 30, final date to sell by would be August 30th



