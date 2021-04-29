Back
Skilled Designer Needed For a B2B Client

Hey there,

I'm looking for a talented designer to collaborate with me on a visual identity and website concept for a B2B client. We have a strong brand plan and a website wireframe ready for you, and we need someone with experience to pull it all together.

We can have a lot of fun coming up with something strong and special because the business we're working with is fantastic and the client is really open-minded.

Working on B2B/techy brands is needed. Skills in animation or other areas are often a plus.

You'll be collaborating with me, an Amsterdam-based strategic brand consultant with a Berlin-based client. Given this, we'd prefer anything in Central European time, or at the very least British time.

Looking forward to talking to you!

Michael

