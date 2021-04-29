Back
Design Brief

Experienced UX/UI designer

You will be responsible for delivering a seamless user experience, providing exceptional and intuitive application design.

The project is with a diverse, global startup team headquartered in the UK. It is essential that you are proactive, self-driven, results-oriented with a can-do attitude.

You will need to work iteratively side-by-side with our domain experts, brand, and developer team. We want you to champion the needs of our users whilst having a thorough grasp of the business objectives.

  • Detail-oriented
  • Critical thinker
  • Problem solver, user-centered
  • Knowledge of Usability Factors in Human-Computer Interaction
Project status
Open - 7 days left
Date posted
Apr 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
