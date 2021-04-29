Experienced UX/UI designer

Design Brief

You will be responsible for delivering a seamless user experience, providing exceptional and intuitive application design.

The project is with a diverse, global startup team headquartered in the UK. It is essential that you are proactive, self-driven, results-oriented with a can-do attitude.

You will need to work iteratively side-by-side with our domain experts, brand, and developer team. We want you to champion the needs of our users whilst having a thorough grasp of the business objectives.