Logo for a Rottweiler rescue

Design Brief

I am starting a new rescue dedicated to Rottweilers. I have registered the name, Gulf Coast Rottweiler Rescue, and am starting to design marketing material. I design logos for other rescues but can’t seem to design anything for myself that I really like. I want something with 3 colors or less (I am leaning toward turquoise, tan, black), not cartoonish, with palm tree(s), surf, sun, and a Rottie. I do not want a standard round logo but something with a different frame style/shape. The logo should not be overworked so it can easily be used for silk screening.