Back
Design Brief

SVG illustrations for a landing page

Brushexchange is a marketplace website for people who search for painting contractors for such projects as indoor house painting, outdoor house painting, etc.

We're searching for a talented designer to help us bring our website to life. We're looking for someone to design images that will illustrate the services offered by our website - please see the attached document for examples of our current mock-up graphic design.

Deliverables needed:

  1. Images on the pages as shown in the attached example (SVG format) - The images are meant to show a painting contractor theme (painting contractor with a paintbrush, paint roller, customers interacting with painting contractors, etc.)
  2. Brush exchange logo - could be redesigned/improved

Special skills needed for this project:

  • Prior experience and document portfolio of creating animated graphics

In your proposal, please provide a one- or two-paragraph summary of your design experience and why you'd be a great fit for this work. Also, include relevant samples that show your best design work and creativity which match the requirements specified above.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 6 days left
Date posted
Apr 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
  2. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Open uri20210428 2393 icwoq?1619642590&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner