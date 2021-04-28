SVG illustrations for a landing page

Design Brief

Brushexchange is a marketplace website for people who search for painting contractors for such projects as indoor house painting, outdoor house painting, etc.

We're searching for a talented designer to help us bring our website to life. We're looking for someone to design images that will illustrate the services offered by our website - please see the attached document for examples of our current mock-up graphic design.

Deliverables needed:

Images on the pages as shown in the attached example (SVG format) - The images are meant to show a painting contractor theme (painting contractor with a paintbrush, paint roller, customers interacting with painting contractors, etc.) Brush exchange logo - could be redesigned/improved

Special skills needed for this project:

Prior experience and document portfolio of creating animated graphics

In your proposal, please provide a one- or two-paragraph summary of your design experience and why you'd be a great fit for this work. Also, include relevant samples that show your best design work and creativity which match the requirements specified above.