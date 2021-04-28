UX UI designer / interface design

Design Brief

Web Design Project: Take our existing design (already approved and designed with Figma) and create more button states and create some new desktop pages and then do a mobile version of the same pages. Responsive design with breakpoints. Design only, no development.

5-10 hours of work immediately, and then be available for a few hours of tweaks and adjustments over the next month or so.

Please respond with your portfolio, availability, and hourly rate.

Kick-off with a video chat.

Must work in Figma.

U.S. Based designers only.