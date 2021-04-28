Dashboard/Web Designer

Design Brief

Hi,

We are a startup building dashboards. We are looking to work with a freelancer on an ongoing basis to help pretty up our work. Currently, we have 3 dashboards and 1 full website design needed, and plenty of projects on the horizon.

The ideal candidate is well versed in a variety of web design skills. We care more about skills, prompt communication, and hard work than experience.

The first project would be to create a short video of an animated dashboard for our landing page similar to:

https://dribbble.com/shots/15348326-eCommerce-Analytics-pt-3

https://dribbble.com/shots/6234815-Animated-Dashboard





Thanks!



