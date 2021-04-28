Back
Design Brief

Dashboard/Web Designer

Hi,

We are a startup building dashboards. We are looking to work with a freelancer on an ongoing basis to help pretty up our work. Currently, we have 3 dashboards and 1 full website design needed, and plenty of projects on the horizon.

The ideal candidate is well versed in a variety of web design skills. We care more about skills, prompt communication, and hard work than experience.

The first project would be to create a short video of an animated dashboard for our landing page similar to:

https://dribbble.com/shots/15348326-eCommerce-Analytics-pt-3

https://dribbble.com/shots/6234815-Animated-Dashboard


Thanks!


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 6 days left
Date posted
Apr 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
11f9db08586f7a400d67e41b2776c1a6
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner