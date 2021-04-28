Website Redesign + Graphics

Design Brief

We are a high profile startup seeing exponential growth and badly need to update our landing page and marketing assets as we start a marketing push.

Timeline: ASAP

Budget: $20k-$100k+

Intro: Commonstock is a social network for investing and we've seen explosive growth over the past 6 months. We still haven't done any marketing though and are now ready to start that effort. This can be both short term or long term in an ongoing engagement.

Projects Needed (rough order of priority)

Redesign marketing website Interactions and Animations Marketing Assets Marketing landing pages Visual assets for social media



