UI Data Visualization Dashboard Designer

Design Brief

I have a React-based web app that has a neat and basic UI and a dashboard. Current Dashboard and UI can be seen at this link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1GkvgkrOB0DAl7e8EymbIw3Srm3sD-nyI

You have to take it to the next pro-level like designer UI / Dashboards. You must be an expert at:

Data Visualization Web UI

Provide your "most relevant" past work samples for me to review to shortlist you for hiring.

Once hired, you will review and provide expert design suggestions/changes and the most relevant examples for me to choose from. Then you'll build actual few mockups and we'll not close until I'm fully satisfied with the designs.

Please try to provide a ballpark quote if possible.

Access to the site will be provided to qualifying candidates.

Thank you.