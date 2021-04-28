Pitch Deck Illustration - Saas Plateform

Design Brief

Hi,

I need an illustration for my pitch deck. This illustration has to explain how our SaaS Platform will help our customers.

What we do: we organize shipping all around the world for very large types of items (parcel, pallet, containers).

Our forces are to make simple a service that is complex with our solution.

What I have in mind -> in the first plan a very cleaned and simple SaaS interface where customers can order our service. On the second plan, multiple tools we manage in order to successfully delivered the parcels.

Regards,

Johann