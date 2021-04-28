Back
Design Brief

Pitch Deck Illustration - Saas Plateform

Hi,

I need an illustration for my pitch deck. This illustration has to explain how our SaaS Platform will help our customers.

What we do: we organize shipping all around the world for very large types of items (parcel, pallet, containers).

Our forces are to make simple a service that is complex with our solution.

What I have in mind -> in the first plan a very cleaned and simple SaaS interface where customers can order our service. On the second plan, multiple tools we manage in order to successfully delivered the parcels.

Regards,

Johann

Project status
Open - 6 days left
Date posted
Apr 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
