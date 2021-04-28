Design Brief
3D Animated avatar frame
We are granting an avatar frame to express our appreciation for users who sign up for the platform. This frame template will consist of:
- The order number of that signup (ranging from 1 to 200,00)
- The date they sign up (dd/mm/yyyy)
- Brand logo
- Blank space in the middle for users' avatar
Requirements:
- a 3D frame with eye-catching effects relating to earning getting presents, lights and fireworks... (moving effect)
- Different color set based on the order of the signup to distinguish levels (the earlier the more exclusive)
- Color and design style: modern, friendly, pop culture, funky
- Do not copy and paste from google, the graphic must be original and unique
- The design must be in three-dimensional effect (3D) animation with different effects for 12 animals (Dog / Cat / Bird / Horse / Lion / Monkey / Elephant / Bear / Deer / Tiger / Rabbit / Owl / Rhino)
- the design is available on https://lottiefiles.com/