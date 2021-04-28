Back
Design Brief

3D Animated avatar frame

We are granting an avatar frame to express our appreciation for users who sign up for the platform. This frame template will consist of:

  • The order number of that signup (ranging from 1 to 200,00)
  • The date they sign up (dd/mm/yyyy)
  • Brand logo
  • Blank space in the middle for users' avatar

Requirements:

  • a 3D frame with eye-catching effects relating to earning getting presents, lights and fireworks... (moving effect)
  • Different color set based on the order of the signup to distinguish levels (the earlier the more exclusive)
  • Color and design style: modern, friendly, pop culture, funky
  • Do not copy and paste from google, the graphic must be original and unique
  • The design must be in three-dimensional effect (3D) animation with different effects for 12 animals (Dog / Cat / Bird / Horse / Lion / Monkey / Elephant / Bear / Deer / Tiger / Rabbit / Owl / Rhino)
  • the design is available on https://lottiefiles.com/
