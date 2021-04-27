Logo design for dietary supplement

Design Brief

I am looking for a designer who can help us with our logo. It's a dietary supplement series with 4 different formulations, each of which focuses on a certain customer group. But all 4 share a common point in their name as well as the concept. So their logos should also look like a series (like a product family).

Logo Area: Dietary Supplement;

Logo name and intro:

Glucotics, a special probiotic formulation (Glucose+Probiotics), dedicated for people with glucose management needs;

Activities, a special probiotic formulation (Active+Probiotics), dedicated for people with sports performance & recovery management needs;

Melatotics, a special probiotic formulation (Melatonin +Probiotics), dedicated for people with sleep management needs;

Feminotics, a special probiotic formulation (Femine+Probiotics), dedicated for female customers with urinary tract issues;

Each logo shall share common points as they all have probiotics in their formulation. Also, they shall bear certain uniqueness as each targets a different customer group.

Thanks and we look forward to your proposal.