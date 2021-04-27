Gift site needs product-personalization
Overview
We are launching a new personalized gift eCommerce site (similar to markandgraham.com and thingsremembered.com, but with a more modern-leaning product focus and more unique personalization) focused on female/couple-oriented occasions (weddings, bridal showers, anniversaries, etc). We need personalized options (text, lockups, and monograms) designed and integrated with product photos so that customers can see a preview of their personalized gift. The ultimate goal of this project is to have a library of product templates where we can quickly choose the selected lockup, edit relevant text, and share a preview with the customer.
Scope of Work
You are to create “personalization preview” templates for 100+ product photos. For each product image, you’ll select and place a few personalization lockups with respectively styled text to serve as options in an editable template.
Given the # of products we are starting with, you must be able to work efficiently and be mindful of how much time can be allocated towards each personalization design.
- We’ll share a curated collection of 15+ vector-based lockups and some fonts to use but hope to see some artistic liberty outside these options (open to other lockups/ideas once you get a feel for the project).
- Using your design sense, decide which lockup(s), fonts, and placement work best for the product and relevant gifting occasions.
- We'd really like to separate ourselves by offering unique types/styles of personalization (interesting placement, font, sizing, etc) instead of the typical boring personalization options most sites/companies offer (very standard font choices, obvious placements, etc).
- Each product should get 1-3 lockup options (depending on what works for each specific product).
- Personalized text will be limited to names, initials, and dates e.g. anniversary dates.
- Lockup selection or custom text/design will dictate what personalized text is needed i.e. monograms only need a single initial.
- The lockup design and accompanying text need to be styled to simulate an engraving over the corresponding material (80% of products are wood, and 20% various materials of leather, plastic, marble, copper, etc).
- Each lockup/text option should be on its own layer so visibility can be quickly toggled.
- All text in the lockup should remain as editable text i.e. not flatted/outlined.
- Templates should be created in Photoshop or Sketch (to be discussed before starting)
- Most product images are clean, top-down, high-quality renderings. Some product images show the product at different angles, requiring adjustments to the personalization lockup perspective.
- Each template should be saved in a shared Dropbox folder as the original file (Photoshop or Sketch)