Gift site needs product-personalization

Design Brief

Overview

We are launching a new personalized gift eCommerce site (similar to markandgraham.com and thingsremembered.com, but with a more modern-leaning product focus and more unique personalization) focused on female/couple-oriented occasions (weddings, bridal showers, anniversaries, etc). We need personalized options (text, lockups, and monograms) designed and integrated with product photos so that customers can see a preview of their personalized gift. The ultimate goal of this project is to have a library of product templates where we can quickly choose the selected lockup, edit relevant text, and share a preview with the customer.

Scope of Work

You are to create “personalization preview” templates for 100+ product photos. For each product image, you’ll select and place a few personalization lockups with respectively styled text to serve as options in an editable template.

Given the # of products we are starting with, you must be able to work efficiently and be mindful of how much time can be allocated towards each personalization design.