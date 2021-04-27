Back
Design Brief

Logistic company logo

Company name: Bawsala

Slogan: Logistics Never Been Easier

Bawsala in Arabic means Compass, which in this context is the right place for the user to find the right direction in anything related to logistics, renting cars, and anything related to sharing assets for better use of time and money of the user

We make logistics very easy, smooth, and cost-effective. With Bawsala our users will be able to better optimize the cost and with more accuracy within operations

logo will be used mainly in our web app, mobile applications, and social media

we need logo + branding elements

