Design Brief

Webflow Expert Needed

We are a Jacksonville based tech startup looking to hire a skilled Webflow designer for a project (estimate 5-10 hours of work in total).

Our goal is to make the company website https://www.getrito.com/ more fun and engaging for our audience.

Your task is to update the current Webflow design to make it more attractive to a younger demographic (people in their 20s):

  • images
  • colors
  • animation
  • flow

You will be provided with the copy/content and only need to refresh the look and feel of the website.

The new design must be responsive across multiple display sizes:

  • desktop
  • mobile
  • iPad

Requirements:

  • You must have experience designing websites using Webflow (please provide examples of past work)
  • Available to start ASAP
  • Must be based in Jacksonville, FL


Project status
Open - 5 days left
Date posted
Apr 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
