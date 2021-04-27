Webflow Expert Needed

Design Brief

We are a Jacksonville based tech startup looking to hire a skilled Webflow designer for a project (estimate 5-10 hours of work in total).

Our goal is to make the company website https://www.getrito.com/ more fun and engaging for our audience.

Your task is to update the current Webflow design to make it more attractive to a younger demographic (people in their 20s):

images

colors

animation

flow

You will be provided with the copy/content and only need to refresh the look and feel of the website.

The new design must be responsive across multiple display sizes:

desktop

mobile

iPad

Requirements:

You must have experience designing websites using Webflow (please provide examples of past work)

Available to start ASAP

Must be based in Jacksonville, FL



