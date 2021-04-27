Webflow Expert Needed
We are a Jacksonville based tech startup looking to hire a skilled Webflow designer for a project (estimate 5-10 hours of work in total).
Our goal is to make the company website https://www.getrito.com/ more fun and engaging for our audience.
Your task is to update the current Webflow design to make it more attractive to a younger demographic (people in their 20s):
- images
- colors
- animation
- flow
You will be provided with the copy/content and only need to refresh the look and feel of the website.
The new design must be responsive across multiple display sizes:
- desktop
- mobile
- iPad
Requirements:
- You must have experience designing websites using Webflow (please provide examples of past work)
- Available to start ASAP
- Must be based in Jacksonville, FL