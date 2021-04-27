UI Designer needed for wireframe design

Design Brief

Hello,

We're a well-established scale-up (website) using Artificial Intelligence to help business-to-business Marketers market more efficiently. We're in a need of a new website and as we're embarking on the next stage of the website redesign journey, we require a UI designer to help us figure what the layout of each page should be.

Ideally, you have B2B SaaS experience, but don't worry if you don't. Creativity and an understanding of how users engage with websites and content are highly valued.

The output:

Wireframes for 11 pages in total (inclusive of homepage)

Proposed design mockups (medium-to-high fidelity) that can be replicated in Elementor page builder (we need to be able to replicate the look in Elementor)

A few things to note:

You will be supplied with all the website copy to inform your decision on how the information should be displayed.

We are using WordPress and Elementor as the page builder.

Thanks for reviewing this posting. We look forward to hearing from you.





P.S. We're keen to keep the scope tight, so please only respond if you're experienced with working with tight marketing budgets.