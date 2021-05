Design Brief

Hi there,

I'm looking for someone to replace me during my 2- 3 month maternity leave. This person will work directly with the client (about 10 hours a week) to achieve the following:

- Hold weekly calls with the client

- Clean up presentation design within our given template on Google Slides

- Work with the staff to redesign charts, graphs, icons, etc for presentations

If you are interested please send me your portfolio or presentations you have designed.