Design Brief

Food Blog Web Design & Logo

I’m looking for someone to design my Wordpress Food Blog. I need something clean, attractive and cutting edge. I’m a Food Influencer looking to expand and diversify my brand. I plan to monetize my blog and utilize it to attract the attention of more brands. For design inspiration, please see https://thereisfoodathome.com/ and www.gabriellemcbay.com . I love both outlines and how attractive they look. I’m looking to launch my blog soon as I will be dropping my first cookbook e-book soon. If you are able to design a text logo in combination with the website, please advise. If not, I will employ the services of someone else.

Project status
Open - 4 days left
Date posted
Apr 26, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
