News Article / Social Media App

Design Brief

New start up business based in Milton Keynes is looking for experienced mobile app developer.

We are looking to launch a social media / news article app on both iOS and Android within the next couple of months. All designs are complete and we’ll need approx 20+ pages for this app.

The app will be split in two: Front end for public users and Back end for businesses

Mobile App Features:

Login / Register System

Offline Support

AD Integration

Custom Animations

User Accounts (only for details & Saved Content)

Push Notifications

Map Integration

Content Submission (for businesses)

Online Shopping

Payment

Image Gallery

I'm looking to get started as soon as possible with the best app developers, so please provide the following:

1) Which hosting server are you going to use?

2) Please provide a price quotation for the app

3) Examples of your past work

4) Monthly cost to maintain the app once complete