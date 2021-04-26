News Article / Social Media App
New start up business based in Milton Keynes is looking for experienced mobile app developer.
We are looking to launch a social media / news article app on both iOS and Android within the next couple of months. All designs are complete and we’ll need approx 20+ pages for this app.
The app will be split in two: Front end for public users and Back end for businesses
Mobile App Features:
- Login / Register System
- Offline Support
- AD Integration
- Custom Animations
- User Accounts (only for details & Saved Content)
- Push Notifications
- Map Integration
- Content Submission (for businesses)
- Online Shopping
- Payment
- Image Gallery
I'm looking to get started as soon as possible with the best app developers, so please provide the following:
1) Which hosting server are you going to use?
2) Please provide a price quotation for the app
3) Examples of your past work
4) Monthly cost to maintain the app once complete