Design Brief

News Article / Social Media App

New start up business based in Milton Keynes is looking for experienced mobile app developer.

We are looking to launch a social media / news article app on both iOS and Android within the next couple of months. All designs are complete and we’ll need approx 20+ pages for this app.

The app will be split in two: Front end for public users  and Back end for businesses

Mobile App Features:

  • Login / Register System
  • Offline Support
  • AD Integration
  • Custom Animations
  • User Accounts (only for details & Saved Content)
  • Push Notifications
  • Map Integration
  • Content Submission (for businesses)
  • Online Shopping
  • Payment
  • Image Gallery

I'm looking to get started as soon as possible with the best app developers, so please provide the following:

1) Which hosting server are you going to use?

2) Please provide a price quotation for the app

3) Examples of your past work

4) Monthly cost to maintain the app once complete

Project status
Open - 4 days left
Date posted
Apr 26, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Product Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
