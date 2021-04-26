Product Designer needed for SaaS company

Design Brief

Solar Blaze has created a proposal software that automates crafting proposals, making lives easier for vendors and partners in the solar industry by providing greater agility in the sales process.

The Product Designer's purpose is to work closely with the product manager & development team in exploration of new product from design and ideation to execution of UX models.

The goal for the designer is to facilitate in seamless user experience for Solar Blaze's main product today.

Responsibilities

Work in cross-functional teams Agile environment

Work with Product Managers and Engineers to grow strategic concepts through design exploration, ideation and user validation

Design interaction models, wireframes and user flow that promote ease of use and optimize how customers interact with our products

Define use cases and design requirements, create storyboards, interaction flows, wireframes, mockups, interactive prototypes, and detailed design specifications.

Analyze tasks, model information, navigation, and flows using UX best practices for web and mobile

Turning complex business problems into simple and engaging products for the web, Mobile

Creating intuitive user experience for enterprise software





