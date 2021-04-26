Landing page + style, VC-backed startup

Design Brief

Free Agency is a NYC-based startup ($5.35M raised from Resolute, Bloomberg, Ludlow, & more). We provide Hollywood-style representation and management to talent in the tech industry.

Our clients are mid-to-senior PMs, engineers, designers, marketers, etc. They receive concierge services related to job search and career development in exchange for a percentage of their future income. They work at companies like Amazon, SpaceX, Peloton, Square, Reddit, and smaller startups backed by VCs like A16Z, Sequoia, USV, and Benchmark.

Looking for a top-notch web/brand designer to help us craft our primary landing page and related style guide. Our logo is final but we otherwise have used temporary, highly-customized templates for our various web products.

You should be highly iterative and collaborative, as we’re all about feedback loops, crafting multiple options, and exploring styles to find awesome end results. We aren’t going to settle for a good-enough result, as our brand presence, impression, and reputation is critical.

We have a general copy and some layout sketches. You’ll be working directly with the co-founder/CEO, who is a product leader by background.

After the initial project, there will be an opportunity for additional design work if it’s of interest (across additional pages, blog design, & other marketing collateral).