Design Brief

We're a boutique music festival looking for a designer to create a stage splits poster for us.

We have the full line up poster already, but looking for another poster which shows the stage splits of the day, showcasing the music for each stage (house & disco).

The poster will need to be suitable for Facebook and Instagram, and will need to embody the 2 stages (house and disco theme) whilst retaining core brand elements from the full line up poster.