Revamp the website www.sj.world

Design Brief

ABOUT SHIVAM

Shivam Jewels is a Diamond Manufacturing Company in a Business to Business (B2B) Industry that deals in the Luxury Market.

Established in 1995, Shivam Jewels is known for importing, processing, and exporting

diamonds to various other companies across the globe. We cater to several countries

globally with the USA, Hong Kong, China, and Israel being the top markets

Shivam is Proud to be well-known for being advance in technology, and therefore we want to take this opportunity and take a step ahead to achieve new goals.





OUR GOAL :

The goal is to achieve 50% more Customer Retention in comparison as of now through the Website.

The End goal is to gain more “Guest Log-in” as a call to action.

The look and feel of the website should give the essence of luxury, hence the branding of the company shall be incorporated in the design.

Our Company is firm on values and transparency associating these brand archetypes we want the website design to communicate to our customers who we are.





OUR REQUIREMENTS :

Our current website - www.sj.world

We're thinking about updating our website's architecture to include animations, transitions, and custom landing pages to improve the user experience.

The Landing page shall be crisp and load super fast, while still giving the feel of being tech-savvy.

By the way of our Design, we want to foster the trust of our visitors hence it should have a clear call to action.







