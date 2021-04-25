Back
Build a High-Converting Lander

I need a click-through lander for my radio ad. The purpose is to educate, warm up and get the click-through to a lead form on another URL. Another URL is taken care of, you don't need to worry about it. I'm thinking of using a video explainer on the LP but I will supply the video.

My business is helping auto accident victims with a certain type of property damage claim. Fewer than 1 out of 200 car owners have even heard of this type of claim so the lander needs to educate them a little bit on what it is and why they should care (the answer is they can get money, $4000 on average!)

The lander will click-thru to an Estimate Request Form (another URL).

The radio ad is actually very cheap, I'm not a big company at all, I'm a very small business so I can't afford an expensive lander.

  1. You have had extensive experience with how to make a lander Convert.
  2. The lander must be fully responsive and you have to know how to do cross-browser testing.
  3. I need design & code. I don't want to hire 2 or 3 people.
  4. After you build it I should be able to easily A/B test CTA, headline, and other text. Maybe using some platform with an A/B testing feature.

To apply, show me your portfolio of landers you're proud of and especially those that you know converted great for the client!

