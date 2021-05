Design Brief

As our company is growing, our site needs a lot of cleanups. We’re JAR Audio. We produce original podcasts for courageous companies and brands.

Our Squarespace website was built 2 years ago, but as the company grows we keep adding to it, and quite frankly, it’s a bit of a mess.

We’d love a UI/UX Designer to assess our situation, create wireframes then clean up our website design using our identity system. Then a Squarespace developer can code accordingly.