Proof Of Concept - Fintech Startup

Design Brief

Hi, I'm looking for a designer to jump on to help with designing a proof of concept on Figma.

My company is looking to help people improve their finances and knowledge of financial concepts. We believe we have a way to help people lean into good habits to help them prosper and firmly believe that design is very important.

I have already started the work myself on Figma (not a designer) and have well-defined flows, but need to design it better. After the initial POC, there is an appetite for an extension to design the entire application end to end.

I am looking to work with someone that is able to show thought leadership and makes bold recommendations to build eye-catching design, as such I am also open to doing a paid sample (~$20) for your time, to see if we're on the same wavelength with some design research and a half-hour call to walk through how you plan on tackling the project.

Thanks for your time,