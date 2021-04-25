Back
Design Brief

Minimalist Logo for Athletic Brand

I am starting an athletic eyewear and accessory company. I am seeking to develop a three-letter word mark and stand-alone icon to represent the brand.

The style I am going after is best described as simple, modern, bold, precise, clever, and conveys athletic strength and elegance.

I gravitate to fonts that are sans serif, thicker than thin, futuristic, fonts that are missing elements.

My ultimate goal is to let a simple icon represent the brand without the wordmark in certain applications.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 3 days left
Date posted
Apr 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x0000563be69a4930>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner