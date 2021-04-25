Design Brief
CRM UI Design
I have a custom-built CRM and looking for someone to design the UI Wireframe for it. Not looking for a website so please don't send me examples of that, I am looking for someone who has done CRM/Application Wireframe.
Would consist of:
- Home Screen (Tasks Element, Calendar Element)
- List View
- Record Page (fields and tabs)
- Related List page
- Activity Timeline
- Tasks Page
- Chat Page
- Calendar
- Settings Page
- report Builder page
- Email builder page
Have documented examples of my system which I can share.