Back
Design Brief

CRM UI Design

I have a custom-built CRM and looking for someone to design the UI Wireframe for it. Not looking for a website so please don't send me examples of that, I am looking for someone who has done CRM/Application Wireframe. 

Would consist of:

  • Home Screen (Tasks Element, Calendar Element)
  • List View 
  • Record Page (fields and tabs)
  • Related List page
  • Activity Timeline
  • Tasks Page
  • Chat Page
  • Calendar
  • Settings Page
  • report Builder page
  • Email builder page

Have documented examples of my system which I can share.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 3 days left
Date posted
Apr 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x000055d48f9095c0>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner