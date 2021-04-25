CRM UI Design

Design Brief

I have a custom-built CRM and looking for someone to design the UI Wireframe for it. Not looking for a website so please don't send me examples of that, I am looking for someone who has done CRM/Application Wireframe.

Would consist of:

Home Screen (Tasks Element, Calendar Element)

List View

Record Page (fields and tabs)

Related List page

Activity Timeline

Tasks Page

Chat Page

Calendar

Settings Page

report Builder page

Email builder page

Have documented examples of my system which I can share.