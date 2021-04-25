Branding + UI

Design Brief

Here's a compilation of documents that should help you get a better understanding of atlancer.com and our intentions for it.

Brand manifesto - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f3sUI65PlZ_U3O1J4fT1Zr74fZzU_nIl/view?usp=sharing. This explains the thought behind the company and our vision for it. Everyone who joins the company is sent this so that they have a better idea of where we aim to take the platform.

Brand guidelines - https://drive.google.com/file/d/17gBX157HiYSX3sOhSqfENR-6LhlfyA06/view?usp=sharing. These are our initial brand guidelines for social.

Our original idea was to incorporate these into our branding for atlancer.com.

Brand guidelines 2 - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a8ai6GUGKGCdiP_U60G1jIRGZxakUmHz/view?usp=drivesdk. This is a slightly updated version of the older guidelines, with an initial logo for atlancer.com included.

Investor deck- https://drive.google.com/file/d/1m0GVypZWH8s69ZEWy0mtstqeNaZSWbSZ/view.

This is the deck we present to investors. Communication guidelines - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RVPshnA0DLWKI-mOSwPE87gAbrzxfH6m/view?usp=drivesdk. This is the deck that explains how we would like to communicate on behalf of the company.

Platform walkthrough - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_92cBopcpPN06yLpHTANlm8yQBCDD6Zi?usp=sharing.

These videos take you through our current platform functionality + design vision - https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1i3yQvWsrwnVxeYCt6XmRJ1YBTsX0wFxuLhD3ZM-Su40/edit?usp=sharing.

This presentation is one we created in collaboration with the entire core team, where we all put down our highest visions for the company as well as each department under it.

Instagram page - https://www.instagram.com/atsocial/.

Presentation template - https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1EE5Lw5w1SF7bc3kWSMCp0RTtCm-KDkZ9hYjez84F8DA/edit?usp=sharing

Scope of Work (Branding):

Taking our existing branding for @ and updating it to meet the vision for atlancer.com. We want the brand to have a much more premium and cutting-edge feel compared to what we currently have. This would include: