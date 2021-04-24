Packaging design - LED plant grower

Design Brief

Hi there,

I'm looking for a packaging designer who can design 2D/3D artwork for a LED planter, which consists of a plant pot with an arm and panel with LEDs, which is designed to grow herbs and vegetables at home.

This artwork will be used in mass retail, like Walmart and Costco so it needs to catch the eye of passers-by on a shelf.

We also need to design a product shelf, which will be used in the promotion of the devices.

I would like to explore mass retail packaging (though it should look appealing) and also sustainable packaging using recycled materials (we do manufacturing and can source this).

J