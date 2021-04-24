Mobile Designer for B&W Photography app

Design Brief

We are looking for a Rockstar mobile designer to take our Carbon B&W Photography app's design to the next level – one of our goals is to win an Apple Design Award. We are Livintis, an app studio that publishes our own apps on the App Store.

What you’ll be working on

Carbon is B&W photo editing app that has been featured by Apple in the past and has been nominated for a Webby award this year. Carbon is a cinematic experience, it isn’t your cookie cutter mobile app.

App Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/carbon-b-w-filters-effects/id1152477906

A few Dribble Shots: https://dribbble.com/Livintis

To start you will redesign the app's editing page, add more editing features, and make the design adapt well to both iPhone and iPad.

After that we will move onto other parts of the app to take it to the next level: video backgrounds, cool animations, galleries etc.

We would say that the app is a 6/10 in terms of design right now, and we want you to take it to a 10/10.

Length

This is a freelance/contract position, however we are looking for someone who can work 40/hr week, and ideally this turns into a long term engagement with work expanding to our other apps as well.

Compensation

Please let us know what your monthly rate would be. The budget mentioned here is a placeholder.

Location

Remote

Experience





TLDR: you need to be one of the best mobile designers out there.





You need to have experience with:

• creating designs that are awe inspring

• creating UI Designs that adapt to both iOS and iPad

• creating awesome UI animations

• photo/video editing app design (ideally you have this, however this not having this is not a dealbreaker)

• wireframing and prototyping

• have experience designing interfaces with a similar style to Carbon