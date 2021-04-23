Illustration work
I'm Looking for "Mascot design" for Branding Purpose.
The idea of the illustration mascot doll should be like some combination of movie Frozen2 dragon +caricature of some inspiring like Edison, Steve jobs + something like WallE movie. And also we should create a good name for the Mascot.
You should also suggest a cute name for the mascot doll
In Website play around interactions to users
In our office as a doll Statue
Support/Help Videos
Different EMojis based on the mood will display to users.
Inside Our product tour
Gift Doll to our Customers and Employees.
In events , Product launches, Press and media
Videos, Presentations etc.
Printing media & Hoardings