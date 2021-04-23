Illustration work

Design Brief

I'm Looking for "Mascot design" for Branding Purpose.

The idea of the illustration mascot doll should be like some combination of movie Frozen2 dragon +caricature of some inspiring like Edison, Steve jobs + something like WallE movie. And also we should create a good name for the Mascot.

You should also suggest a cute name for the mascot doll

In Website play around interactions to users

In our office as a doll Statue

Support/Help Videos

Different EMojis based on the mood will display to users.

Inside Our product tour

Gift Doll to our Customers and Employees.

In events , Product launches, Press and media

Videos, Presentations etc.

Printing media & Hoardings















