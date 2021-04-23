Colorful Slow Fashion Logo + Style Guide

Design Brief

I am looking for a logo and brand style guide for Waxflower Dye Works. I use all-natural pigments + dyestuff (plants, insects, flowers, bark, etc) to dye fabric + clothing, with a focus on using primarily vintage and second-hand clothing/textiles and ethically made blanks.

I have dedicated hundreds of hours to scientific research, testing, and practicing this art, and I need cohesive visual branding to give my brand the professionalism it needs moving forward.

I am a one-woman, DIY operation - keeping things approachable and real is important. I like the look of the "hipster" linework that is popular these days, as well as art nouveau (simplified). I am NOT making the typical baggy, neutral-colored, hippie clothing that you normally think of with natural dyes.

I am -bright -rainbow -prismatic -backyard -natural -earthy -trendy

I hope to find somebody who will take time to understand me and my aesthetic, but who will be confident in their knowledge and skills enough to tell me what is workable/best, and what is too much. I trust your professional experience and I need that feedback!!