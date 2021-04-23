Design Brief

Graphic designer/animator needed to build a motion graphic video for online e-learning course.





SPECIFICATIONS:

-The course is called CLASS and divided into sub parts. (Communication, Leadership and Social Skills). The project will start with the communication part and the quote refers only to the communication sub part of the course.

-The communication sub part consists of 7 videos of 6 minutes = 42 minutes on average.

-The audio/voice over of the whole course is ready and also the character base visual is ready as well.

-We will require an animation identical to the character and logo visuals.





FILES for reference (by email after):

-A sample of the voice over for the first class of the communication course

-The character base visual

-Key visuals





Please send a quick preview of the animation video to be considered for this project.





EXTRA INFORMATION:

*The quote refers only to the production of the Communication course video (40 minutes average).

*After the communication video is done we will work on the upcoming ones (Leadership, then Social Skills) with the same graphic designer. Price will be similar to the first quote offered.

*Leadership course consists of 55 min and Social Skills consists of 30 min.

*Potential release of future courses with the same character/ visual pattern.





Thank you!







