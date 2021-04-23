Design fitness website.

Design Brief

Hello I am Ricardo Del Castillo, I am currently starting a fitness website with workout routines, educational content and a way of measuring progress.

I need a designer who can think through the tradeoff between usability and functionality. The product must be easy to use and stylish. If the project was a character it would be a hero, adventurous and funny. the UI must be super simple and easy to use.

I have a good sense of my clients pains, but all recommendations are welcome.

I am a software architect, athlete and adventure lover.



