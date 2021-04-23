Web & visual designer

Design Brief

Hi there 👋 we have a few immediate projects coming up for our website (www.openphone.co), including designing some new page templates, as well as tweaks and improvements to some existing pages. We also have some less urgent projects involving creating various branded visuals for our website, products, blog, and social/marketing platforms, so if you have brand/visual design experience that would be a bonus!

We're looking to bring someone on initially for 1-2 months to handle these short and mid-term projects, with the possibility of extending further.

If interested, please send us a message and include a little about yourself and your work.

Edit: Thanks to everyone who has gotten in touch so far! We have had a huge response (more than we anticipated) and so we are still going through everyone's work, which is taking some time. We appreciate your patience :)

About OpenPhone

OpenPhone is a new, reimagined type of business phone. Our mission is to help people communicate better and be more productive.

We’re backed by Y Combinator and the best venture firms, including Craft Ventures, Slow Ventures, Kindred Ventures, and others. We serve thousands of businesses around the world and we're growing quickly! We take a lot of pride in providing an exceptional customer experience and a product people love. Our customers rated us #1 in all possible categories on G2 Crowd.

We're a fully distributed team around the world, including San Francisco, Seattle, Ottawa, Moscow, Manila, Phoenix, and Sydney.

We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace that values diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.