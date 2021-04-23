Dreamy Cover Art for Album (NEED)

Design Brief

Hi there,

I'm looking for some artwork for our upcoming music singles. We have 5 singles that will combine into an album at the end. The artwork should feel like it all comes from the same universe/world. We'll start with discussing the song that comes out first: "Bella": https://soundcloud.com/springowls/02-bella-m1-24/s-nzUUXtfWH7A?in=springowls/sets/aesthetic/s-c9pPwSG36pe

How's it make you feel? What do you see for capturing the mood/vibe of the music in the cover at?

REVIEW BEFORE MESSAGING (styles we like):

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BsWUGryXTz9ugriZm9IGWP_RiTWSsjfj?usp=sharing

What kinds of questions do you have for me?

Thanks!

Jesse