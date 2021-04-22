Designing our MVP (enterprise SaaS)

Design Brief

We are reimagining FP&A for real estate property managers. Through data automations and a simple, sleek UI, we are streamlining a painfully financial planning process, saving thousands of hrs of manual work, and surfacing valuable data insights that drive performance. All existing solutions have failed because of poor UX.

We're looking for a freelance designer who can think through the tradeoff between usability and functionality. Our product needs to produce financially sound and intellectually rigorous financial models, but at the same time, the UI must be super simple and easy to use.

We have a strong strong understanding of the pains users currently face and have validated willingness to pay. We have wireframes for our MVP and just need a talented designer to bring this all to life.

If interested, please provide the following:

(1) approximate cost per hour

(2) link to any enterprise SaaS web solutions that you've worked on

We have a slight preference to work with an individual designer (rather than an agency).

One co-founder is a Stanford JD/MBA and product manager with 5+ yrs of experience (LinkedIn + multiple startups) working hand-in-hand with designers. The other is a real estate expert with 8+ years in asset management and financial planning.