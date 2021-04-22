Redesign dealroom.net

Design Brief

We have a mature app dealroom.net that's due for a refresh. Looking for a creative UX/UI designer to improve our UX and UI across the product.

DealRoom is a project management platform designed specifically for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Feature set is similar to other project management tools like “Asana” or “Monday” but in addition has data management features like Box but for sensitive information. Watermarking, audit trails and granular permissions are features specific for managing sensitive data in M&A.

DealRoom currently has 25 employees that work remote through Slack and G-suite.

Goals of this role:

Assess our current UX/UI

Develop a plan to improve UX of existing functionality, including sign-up/onboarding flow and navigation

Introduce new UI design concepts

Coordinate with development team to incorporate new designs incrementally

Apply a flexible design approach to sketch/wireframe when needed vs going direct to to mocks

Conduct usability testing

Speak with customers with solution needs

Introduce your ideas to improve our design-development process and product improvements

-------------------

This candidate will be responsible for building a clean and effective user experience for our customers. By working cross-functionally, this candidate will understand needs from the product management, engineering, and business stakeholders and will be able to build solutions that fit those needs.

Responsibilities

Ensure that established design standards are consistently and appropriately applied within design work

Engage with product management,small engineering team, business stakeholders, and third-party vendors and execute competitor analysis to understand project

Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis

Develop and present documentation, user flows, personas, and storyboards, annotated wireframes, and interactive prototypes

Develop user interface mocks and designs

Develop UX strategy and

Leverage user testing make product improvements

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Human Computer Interaction (HCI), Design, or a related field of study

4+ years' of experience in design

Proven experience as a UX Designer

Proficient in visual design and wireframing tools



