Redesign dealroom.net
We have a mature app dealroom.net that's due for a refresh. Looking for a creative UX/UI designer to improve our UX and UI across the product.
DealRoom is a project management platform designed specifically for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Feature set is similar to other project management tools like “Asana” or “Monday” but in addition has data management features like Box but for sensitive information. Watermarking, audit trails and granular permissions are features specific for managing sensitive data in M&A.
DealRoom currently has 25 employees that work remote through Slack and G-suite.
Goals of this role:
- Assess our current UX/UI
- Develop a plan to improve UX of existing functionality, including sign-up/onboarding flow and navigation
- Introduce new UI design concepts
- Coordinate with development team to incorporate new designs incrementally
- Apply a flexible design approach to sketch/wireframe when needed vs going direct to to mocks
- Conduct usability testing
- Speak with customers with solution needs
- Introduce your ideas to improve our design-development process and product improvements
-------------------
This candidate will be responsible for building a clean and effective user experience for our customers. By working cross-functionally, this candidate will understand needs from the product management, engineering, and business stakeholders and will be able to build solutions that fit those needs.
Responsibilities
- Ensure that established design standards are consistently and appropriately applied within design work
- Engage with product management,small engineering team, business stakeholders, and third-party vendors and execute competitor analysis to understand project
- Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis
- Develop and present documentation, user flows, personas, and storyboards, annotated wireframes, and interactive prototypes
- Develop user interface mocks and designs
- Develop UX strategy and
- Leverage user testing make product improvements
Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Human Computer Interaction (HCI), Design, or a related field of study
- 4+ years' of experience in design
- Proven experience as a UX Designer
- Proficient in visual design and wireframing tools