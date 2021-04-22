Website for tech startup

Design Brief

We are a B2B e-commerce warehouse automation startup that is looking to target our website towards operations management professionals who are looking to improve their overall team productivity within their facility operations. We are marketing our solution which consists of a hardware+software component.

I'm looking for a web designer who can create a visually appealing website (web+mobile) that helps highlight the product features, key value benefits of the product, the team, and placeholder sections for the future (testimonials, blogs, etc.)

I have existing brand guidelines available, and working with a content marketer for the website content and overall messaging.

I'm looking for a quick turnaround (3-5 days). I'm fairly flexible and can make myself available to answer questions during the project. Ideally, we are looking for the design to be in Figma so that we can easily convert it to the final website.

Looking forward to hearing from you.