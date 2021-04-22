Convert Wordpress Website to Squarespace

Design Brief

Hi Design Experts!

We're looking for someone to help us convert a wordpress site to Squarespace. Here's the lowdown:

Our current site, Kicksaw.com, is getting a little long in the tooth. What we're finding is that the marketing department only needs to do a few things:

create blog posts

occasionally create additional pages

provide a contact form

measure site engagement

Otherwise, the site is static.

However, the site is a wordpress monster built from a bad theme which uses a plugin which crashes the site when a new image is uploaded. ::sigh::

We've taken the site to a professional firm who wants to charge us money to do a "takeover." We think we'd be better served taking the site to a designer who can reproduce the current look/feel (with artistic license, of course) of our site and convert it to Squarespace. Then we never need to worry about hosting again.

We will need some assurances from you that the bullet points above can be accomplished with the Squarespace platform. Additionally, from a technical standpoint, we'll need the following.

we still control our DNS. This is important because we host other applications at subdomains. For example, our ATS is hosted at careers.kicksaw.com

we need to port our existing blog posts over

our current blog post URLs need to stay intact for the sweet sweet SEO juice

I'm sure more requirements will present themselves as the engagement progresses.

To reassure you that this project won't be a nightmare, here's some information about us: We're a highly technical outfit. We provide engineering, sales operations and marketing operations consulting for mid-market companies. We're well-versed in web development, but we simply can't spare the cycles for a marketing effort. You will have a technical counterpart on our side who can answer any questions you have.