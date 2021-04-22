Back
Design Brief

Packaging design for new start up

Hello!

I am looking for help designing bold and beautiful packaging for my new brand, selling matching parent-child products for Millennials. I am looking for someone that is creative and can design packaging that will give the customer a great experience from the moment their product arrives to their doorstep.

I can share initial product designs & color schemes for inspiration and am happy to talk more about the vibe of the company.

Thank you and I look forward to working with you!

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 0 days left
Date posted
Apr 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
32857d933bbdf2eaff1f07d009428d09
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner