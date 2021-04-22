Back
Design Brief

Happiness AI IOS App UI UX Design

Hi there, I hope all is well.

We self-funded a startup, Happiness AI, to create a technology that will help people reach their highest potential and happiness in life. 

Here is our vision and mission: https://happinessai.com/ and our MVP IOS App: https://apps.apple.com/au/app/happiness-ai/id1539813188#?platform=iphone

We are looking for a talented designer to help us create the best user experience and interface, while we continue to work on the back end functionalities. 

Please let us know any questions!

Kind regards,

Gheorghi


Project status
Open - 0 days left
Apr 22, 2021
Apr 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
