Mobile Wallet (UX & UI overhaul)

Design Brief

Looking for a UX designer to overhaul the existing user-flow of our mobile wallet and thus making it more intuitive and user-friendly. It would be ideal if the designer has UI experience as we are also looking to do an overall UI / look and feel overhaul.

Our mobile wallet is something like PayPal or Venmo (in the US) but with a lot more functionality.

Existing Functionalities:

Peer to peer (P2P) transfers

Receive remittances

Bill payments (cable, internet, electricity, water)

Phone payments (top up mobile phone)

Recharge debit card



