Design Brief
Mobile Wallet (UX & UI overhaul)
Looking for a UX designer to overhaul the existing user-flow of our mobile wallet and thus making it more intuitive and user-friendly. It would be ideal if the designer has UI experience as we are also looking to do an overall UI / look and feel overhaul.
Our mobile wallet is something like PayPal or Venmo (in the US) but with a lot more functionality.
Existing Functionalities:
- Peer to peer (P2P) transfers
- Receive remittances
- Bill payments (cable, internet, electricity, water)
- Phone payments (top up mobile phone)
- Recharge debit card