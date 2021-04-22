Back
Design Brief

Mobile Wallet (UX & UI overhaul)

Looking for a UX designer to overhaul the existing user-flow of our mobile wallet and thus making it more intuitive and user-friendly. It would be ideal if the designer has UI experience as we are also looking to do an overall UI / look and feel overhaul.

Our mobile wallet is something like PayPal or Venmo (in the US) but with a lot more functionality. 

Existing Functionalities:

  • Peer to peer (P2P) transfers
  • Receive remittances
  • Bill payments (cable, internet, electricity, water)
  • Phone payments (top up mobile phone)
  • Recharge debit card 


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 0 days left
Date posted
Apr 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Fcf3792b48ba77f314e6dec9cb09a6ef
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner