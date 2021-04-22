Design Brief

New Unbounce Landing Page Design for Industrial Distributor. Could turn into multiple projects for the right candidate.

We currently are using Unbounce for our landing pages, and would like to continue using Unbounce. Both the desktop and mobile version will need to be designed in Unbounce.

These pages are our customers first exposure to our brand. We want our landing page to be easy to use, convert visitors to leads efficiently, and tell our brand's story. We can provide pictures and narratives.

Although this is just one page, we would prefer for it to be somewhat long so we provide our customers as much information as they need. Overall, the goal is to increase the conversion from leads to visitors.