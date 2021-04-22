UI Designer for ongoing Figma project

Design Brief

We are a 5-person remote team looking for a part-time mid-level designer to help us shape new product features for our web and mobile app Theory Test Pro (TTP). This is an ongoing project and would be perfect for a solo freelancer looking for a flexible 2-3 days work per week. Our budget range is between $300-375 USD per day. Unfortunately, due to the team structure and nature of work — this role is not suitable for agencies.

You must be a Figma expert and have previous experience doing UI/UX design for both web and mobile apps. You will be confident in producing wireframes and finished designs that strike the perfect balance between completeness and practicality. You like to understand nuance and are good at solving problems with thoughtful design. Bonus points if you have front end coding experience but not essential.

Reasons why this role might be right for you:

Get experience influencing the UX and design of a complex SaaS product that has 100,000 MAU.

Be a part of a supportive and fun remote team with an emphasis on work-life balance

Flexible work hours and an expectation to own your work without micromanagement

Collaborate with creators of a small but successful bootstrapped indie hacker startup

If you’re interested in learning more about this role, send me a message with the following:

Your desired rate and availability

Where you are based - if your profile location says "Global" or "Remote" then this doesn't help me understand the timezone that you work in

A link to a Figma design that you’ve created and are most proud of

Any questions that you have about the product, team, or role

We had over 100 replies for the last role we advertised on here. Oof! It was a bit overwhelming. This time I will be brutally screening messages based on whether they include the above bullet points. Not a high bar, but it will make it easy to filter out people that haven't read down to this point.