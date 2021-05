Design Brief

Hi Design Gurus,

I have a parking mobile app currently live, I have designed the app myself but I wanted a professional designer to review the app design and align to standards, enhance the user experience, and generate the assets for the dev team to uplift the design.

The app consists of:

3 Onboarding screens

Map with pins

Callout screen that displays pin (parking) information

Please let me know if you need further information..