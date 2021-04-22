UI/UX Design for Real Estate Website

Design Brief

Hello UI/UX Designers!

We are a digital agency that create outstanding, value- driven websites for our clients. We are looking for a freelance UI/UX Designer to be on board with an upcoming project.

Our client is looking for a fresh new website design. The website is for a Real Estate and Property Management firm. The goal of the website design is to help increase brand awareness by highlighting theirs services and products in a unique way, markets their property, shares company news as well as updates and builds customer’s database.

The website is informative and will include the design of up to 14 pages.

The UI/UX Designer will be involved in:

Research (Market research, User personas, Site Map & User Flow) Wireframes (Responsive) Website Design (Responsive)

Availability: Immediate

Location: Remote position



