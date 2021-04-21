Expert 3D Designer/ Website Animator
Looking for an experienced developer/animator for a long-term project. You will work with a team of international experts. Must be experienced with HTML5 Canvas / CSS3 properties / SVG / GSAP / 3GS / 3D / WebGL / ScrollMagic.
- Ability to communicate clearly
- Dedication to meet project deadlines in a timely manner
- Have strong knowledge to build websites using WebGL and 3D Modeling.
- Write “I am an expert animator” at the top of your proposal
The best match to describe the project requirements we have.
If you are interested in this project please reply with your detailed experience and previous work.
I'd like to see your previous similar work.
Thank you!