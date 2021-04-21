Expert 3D Designer/ Website Animator

Design Brief

Looking for an experienced developer/animator for a long-term project. You will work with a team of international experts. Must be experienced with HTML5 Canvas / CSS3 properties / SVG / GSAP / 3GS / 3D / WebGL / ScrollMagic.





- Ability to communicate clearly

- Dedication to meet project deadlines in a timely manner

- Have strong knowledge to build websites using WebGL and 3D Modeling.

- Write “I am an expert animator” at the top of your proposal

The best match to describe the project requirements we have.

https://solarin.com/

https://www.midwam.com/en

If you are interested in this project please reply with your detailed experience and previous work.

I'd like to see your previous similar work.





Thank you!