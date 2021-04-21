Website, Ads and Video Graphic designers
We are a startup Telemedicine company.
We are looking for creative, innovative and marketing experience designers. The designer need to speak spanish or i will take someone in english giving me a Good Price for the time doing the translation for them.
All our content is directed to spanish speaker. I will be looking for a website to build, Create Ads and Videos
One website builder
-Picture need to be Out of the box, Creative style and simple view for customer. If you are good to add interactive content is a plus.
Create Ads
-Ill be needing 12 Ads on a monthly basis advertising our content. (These will be a every month/recurring, Keep in mind a good price for what i mention you before.
- Telemedicine Video Ads.
Send me your quote, what will you use to created it and Timeframe to deliver. Also send me payment methods to credit the payments.
Thank you